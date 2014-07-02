EU mergers and takeovers (July 2)

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy Dutch peer KPN’s German unit (approved July 2)

-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group to acquire commodities merchant Traxys (approved July 2)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity firm the Blackstone Group to buy financial data company Ipreo from private equity firm KKR (notified June 27/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JULY 2

-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to acquire Spanish cables company Ono (notified May 23/deadline July 2)

JULY 8

-- Private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital to jointly acquire payment cards supplier Nets Holding (notified June 2/deadline July 8)

JULY 10

-- Reggeborgh to acquire the rest of energy products supplier Argos Group Holding B.V. from AEG Invest B.V. (notified June 4/deadline July 10)

-- Remondis Nederland and Sita Recycling Services to set up a joint venture (notified June 4/deadline July 10/simplified)

JULY 11

-- Private equity firm Pai Partners to buy audiovisual technical services provider Euro Media Group (notified June 5/deadline July 11/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire German plastic packaging maker Mauser (notified June 5/deadline July 11/simplified)

-- Sonangol Comercializacao Internacional Ltd (Sonaci), which is a subsidiary of Angolan state owned energy group Sociedade Nacional de Combustiveis de Angola, Empresa Publica, and energy and commodities trader DTS, which is a joint venture between Trafigura Beheer B.V. and Cochan Ltd, to set up a joint venture (notified June 5/deadline July 11/simplified)

JULY 14

-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group and Chinese home appliance maker Qingdao Haier to acquire Haier Biomedical and Laboratory Products Ltd (notified June 6/deadline July 14)

JULY 15

-- Swedish steelmaker SSAB to buy Finnish peer Rautaruukki Corp (notified May 22/deadline extended to July 15 from July 1 after SSAB submitted concessions)

-- French agricultural cooperative Lur Berri and private equity firm Pai Partners to acquire joint control of French food products distributor Labeyrie Fine Foods (notified June 10/deadline July 15

-- Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners to acquire British healthcare provider Independent Clinical Services Group (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)

-- U.S. media group Viacom Inc to buy British broadcaster Channel 5 (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)

-- French car parts maker Faurecia and Italian peer Magnetti Marelli to set up a joint venture (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)

JULY 16

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy Spanish olive oil bottler Deoleo (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)

-- Russian private equity firm Sistema JSF Corp to buy Segheza Pulp and Paper Mill (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)

-- Investment holding compan Letterone Holdings SA to acquire German energy company RWE Dea (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)

JULY 18

-- U.S.-based agricultural trader Cargill and Brazilian trader Copersucar S.A. to set up a joint venture (notified June 13/deadline July 18/simplified)

JULY 22

-- Golden Agri-Resources and chemicals company CEPSA Quimica, which is a unit of Abu Dhabi state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), to jointly control a joint venture (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)

-- French IT services company Sopra Group to acquire French peer Groupe Steria (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)

-- French bank BNP Paribas Fortis to buy Poland’s Bank Gospodarki Zywnosciowej (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)

JULY 23

-- Russian equipment maker Russian Machines, which is part of Russian business group the Basic Element and German holding company Fritzmeier to set up a joint venture (notified June 17/deadline July 23/simplified)

-- Hedge fund Apollo to buy Dutch TV company Endemol (notified June 17/deadline July 23/simplified)

JULY 24

-- Belgian wire producer Bekaert and Officine Maccaferri to set up a joint venture (notified June 18/deadliine July 24/simplified)

JULY 25

-- Broad Street Principal Investments Holdings which is owned by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, and KFG Investment, which is a unit of Koch Industries, to acquire joint control of printing ink prdoucer Flint (notified June 19/deadline July 25/simplified)

-- China’s Weichai Power to acquire sole control of German forklift truck maker Kion Group (notified June 19/deadline July 25/simplified)

-- French services company Groupe Lagardere and French railway SNCF Participations to set up a joint venture (notified June 19/deadline July 25)

JULY 30

-- Petrochemicals group INEOS and chemicals company Doeflex to combine their PVC businesses (notified June 24/deadline July 30)

-- Apple Inc to acquire music streaming and audio equipment company Beats (notified June 24/deadline July 30)

-- British engineering company Amec to buy Swiss-based peer Foster Wheeler (notified June 24/deadline July 30/simplified)

-- Belgian wire maker Bekaert to buy Italian tyre maker Pirelli’s steelcord business (notified June 24/deadline July 30)

AUG 1

-- German drugmaker Allergopharma, French healthcare provider Stallergenes, Spanish drugmaker LETI aand Global Asthma and Allergy European Network e.V. to set up a joint venture (notified June 26/deadline Aug. 1/simplified)

AUG 4

-- German engineering company Siemens AG to buy Rolls-Royce plc’s aero-derivative gas turbine business, and also to acquire joint control of turbine services company Rolls Wood Group Ltd, which is a joint venture between Rolls-Royce plc and John Wood Group (notified June 27/deadline Aug. 4)

-- French public holding company ADP and airport duty-free retailer Aelia to acquire joint control of Mziz Retail (notified June 27/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Bridgepoint Advisers to buy management group Edmond de Rothschild Capital Partners (notified June 27/deadline Aug 4)

SEPT 5

-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire Swiss peer Holcim’s Spanish cement business (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended to April 23 from April 4 after Cemex submitted concessions/in-depth investigation announced April 23/new deadline Sept. 5)

SEPT 18

-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S. peer Rockwood Holdings’s titanium dioxide pigments business (notified Jan. 29/deadline extended to Sept. 18 from Aug. 20/commitments submitted on March 28)

OCT 17

-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended to Oct. 17 from Sept. 19 after Liberty Global asked for more time)

DEADLINE UNKNOWN

-- U.S. orthopedic products maker Zimmer Holdings Inc to buy rival Biomet Inc (notified June 3/notification declared incomplete on June 11)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)