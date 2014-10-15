EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 15)

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Private equity firm Advent International to buy aluminium producer Corialis (approved Oct. 14)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

OCT 16

-- U.S. drugmaker AbbVie to acquire Irish peer Shire Plc (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16)

OCT 20

-- Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and German engineering group Siemens to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20)

OCT 23

-- OFI InfraVia, GDF Suez and PensionDanmark Holding to acquire joint control of gas pipeline operator Noordgastransport B.V. (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23/simplified)

-- French insurer Axa and British property developer Hammerson plc to acquire joint control of a British property portfolio which is now jointly owned by Hammerson and Land Securities Group plc (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23/simplified)

OCT 30

-- Dolby Laboratories to acquire digital cinema equipment maker Doremi Highlands (notified Sept. 25/deadline Oct. 30)

OCT 31

-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to form joint venture with Ireland’s Electricity Supply Board to build fibre broadband network across country (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31)

-- Private equity fund Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire helicopter operator CHC Group (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31/simplified)

NOV 3

-- Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways to acquire 49 percent stake in Italian airline Alitalia (notified Sept. 29/deadline Nov. 3)

NOV 4

-- PCCR USA, which is part of the Polynt group to acquire all of French oil company Total‘S CCP composites business (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 4)

-- French construction company Vinci to acquire technology company Imtech ICT Group from Dutch engineer Royal Imtech Group (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 4/simplified)

NOV 5

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 5)

-- Germany company Robert Bosch to acquire the remaining 50 percent of German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen’s steering systems business to (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 5/simplified)

NOV 12

-- Aerospace group Airbus and French engine maker Safran to set up a joint venture (notified Oct. 8/deadline Nov. 12)

-- U.S. aluminium group Alcoa to buy parts aerospace company Firth Rixson from private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners (notified Sept. 11/deadline Nov. 12)

NOV 13

-- Investment firm Strategic Value Partners to acquire Linpac Senior Holdings Ltd, the parent company of plastic packager Linpac Packaging Ltd (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13/simplified)

-- Chemicals company Albemarle to buy specialty chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13)

-- Private equity firm Apollo Management to buy Portuguese insurer Companhia de Seguros Tranquilidade (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13/simplified)

NOV 14

-- Japanese trucks maker Hino Motors Ltd, which is a unit of Toyota Motors Corp, Indonesian car distributor Indomobil and Japanese trading house Sumitomoto Corp to set up a joint venture in Indonesia (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14/simplified)

-- U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc to acquire Irish peer Covidien (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14)

-- Mexican Mexichem to buy German plastic maker Vestolit (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14)

NOV 17

-- Private equity firm KKR and German insurer Allianz to acquire indirect joint control of vending machine operator Selecta (notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 17)

FEB 3

-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50 percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media (notified Aug. 18/deadline extended to Feb. 5 from Sept. 22 after the European Commission opened an in-depth probe)

MARCH 11

-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug. 29/deadline extended for the second time to March 11 from Feb. 16)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.