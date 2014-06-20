FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel doesn't see UK changing mind on Juncker for top EU job
June 20, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel doesn't see UK changing mind on Juncker for top EU job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she does not believe Britain will change its mind about the post of European Commission president, referring to Prime Minister David Cameron’s opposition to Jean-Claude Juncker.

“I think Britain has made its position clear. And I don’t think that position will change,” she told a news conference, regarding Cameron’s view that Juncker is too federalist.

Merkel said her conservatives would support Martin Schulz of Germany remaining as head of the European parliament if he were nominated by the Social Democrats’ centre-left bloc in the EU. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)

