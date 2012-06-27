FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft says disappointed with EU court antitrust ruling
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Microsoft says disappointed with EU court antitrust ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 27 (Reuters) - Microsoft expressed disappointment on Wednesday with a court ruling that rejected its challenge to an EU antitrust decision, but the software giant did not say if it would appeal the verdict.

“Although the General Court slightly reduced the fine, we are disappointed with the court’s ruling,” Microsoft said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, judges at the General Court, Europe’s second-highest, upheld the European Commission’s 2008 antitrust ruling against Microsoft, but cut its 899 million euro fine by 4.3 percent to 860 million.

Companies can appeal to the EU Court of Justice, Europe’s top court, on points of law.

