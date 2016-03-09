FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU will not lower bar in visa deal with Turkey, says Germany
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

EU will not lower bar in visa deal with Turkey, says Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - The EU will not lower its demands on Turkey for granting visa-free travel to Europe in return for an acceleration of the process as a result of a draft deal on migration, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We will now speed up the examination of whether the necessary requirements that Turkey must fulfill, the necessary criteria, are satisfied,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert at a regular government news conference.

“We are ready, where appropriate, to accelerate this but there will not be any lowering of quality standards,” he said. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.