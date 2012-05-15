HIGHLIGHTS-Comments from EU finance ministers and officials

BRUSSELS, May 14 (Reuters) - EU finance ministers and officials meet on Tuesday to discuss new capital rules aiming to cover bank’s risks and possibly to decide on Europe’s candidate as head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Following are comments by ministers and officials before the talks.

DANISH ECONOMY MINISTER MARGRETHE VESTAGER

ON PROPOSED BANK CAPITAL RULES:

“As you know, we have a huge qualified majority that supports the compromise on the table at the Ecofin on May 2. What we are trying to do today is enlarge that majority, because we have the ambition of being the presidency for all 27 so of course we will do that.”

”Of course, there will be some role (for the European Commission) because in the compromise there is a balance between a single rule book and national discretion and whenever you have that balance you have a role for the Commission as well.

“As you know, the compromise proposal will try to make a rule for national discretion, which also means that you don’t have to ask for permission (to raise buffers) within certain limits... but there is room for national discretion in the true sense of the word.”

“I hope we can make a firm decision today because a compromise is very well balanced. I have learned here in my months during the presidency that whenever everyone is equally discontented, we are very close to an agreement and I think we are about there.”

ON SPAIN:

“What I see from the Spanish government is that it is a very responsible government.”

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER

ON BANKING SECRECY:

“Under no circumstances we will change our position. We understand and support the extension of the coverage area but we certainly won’t give up our banking secrecy.”

“I‘m under pressure from all sides but you know me, I will stand my ground. Austria has known banking secrecy from a long and good tradition. We support all measures regarding to crime and money-laundering but we certainly won’t give up our location advantage, which we have as a small country and open economy, under pressure from large countries.”

“We have a partner in Luxembourg which has a similar position. The small countries in Europe should be able to defend themselves and we have for years defended this position and we won’t change this. Under no circumstances will we agree to an automatic exchange of data and give no mandate to this happening.”

ON SPANISH ECONOMY:

“Spain has done enormous work on fiscal reforms. They have done deficit reforms, they will have a primary surplus next year. Fiscally, Spain is doing very well, but work still has to be done in the banking sector.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott, John O‘Donnell and Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Justyna Pawlak and Rex Merrifield)