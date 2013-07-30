FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2013 / 11:27 AM / in 4 years

EU Commission to decide on Monte dei Paschi after summer-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - The EU Commission will not take a decision on a restructuring plan for Italy’s troubled Monte dei Paschi before the end of the summer, a Commission source told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Any decision will come after the end of the summer break,” the source said.

European institutions will resume work in earnest from Aug. 26.

The Commission has told Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena to beef up its restructuring plan before it can be given approval for a 4 billion euro ($5.3 billion) state bailout.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Francesca Landini

