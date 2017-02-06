Feb 6 Morocco threatened on Monday to end
economic cooperation with the European Union if the bloc did not
honour a farming deal, without giving details on the pact or why
it might be at risk.
The agriculture ministry issued a statement saying the EU
should resist any attempts to block Moroccan products entering
the EU market.
It came a month after the European Court of Justice ruled
that deals involving trade of agricultural products, processed
agricultural products and fisheries between the EU and Morocco
did not apply to the disputed Western Sahara region.
The Polisario group seeking independence for the territory
described the court's ruling in December as a victory.
In its statement on MAP state news agency, the Moroccan
ministry said current agreements with the EU ensured thousands
of jobs and and failure of the deals could trigger migrant
flows.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)