BRUSSELS Feb 7 The European Union promised on
Tuesday to maintain a farm deal with Morocco, seeking to
reassure Rabat that the accord was not endangered by an EU court
ruling that the country's trade accords do not apply to the
disputed Western Sahara region.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU
foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini made their pledge to
Morocco's Deputy Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Brussels, a
day after Rabat threatened to end economic ties with the bloc if
there was any change to the accord.
"Appropriate measures would be taken where necessary to
secure the implementation of the free-trade agreement for
processed agricultural products and fishery products between the
European Union and Morocco," the EU said in a statement.
An EU official said the bloc had not changed its position,
despite the European Court of Justice ruling in December that
deals involving trade of agricultural products and fisheries
between the EU and Morocco did not apply to Western Sahara.
Western Sahara, which has significant phosphate reserves and
offshore fishing, has been contested since 1975 when Spain, the
former colonial power, withdrew. Morocco fought a 16-year war
with the Polisario group, which established a self-declared
republic there.
The European Union is seeking a political solution
acceptable to Western Sahara and to Morocco, while respecting
United Nations principles, the EU official said.
