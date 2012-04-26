EU's Oettinger: Hungary important to Nabucco, not main player

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Thursday that Hungary was an important player in the Nabucco gas pipeline plan, but not the main actor.

Hungary’s MOL, one of six Nabucco consortium members, said on Thursday it was ready to sell its stake in the gas pipeline consortium if necessary as it has serious concerns over the project. �

“Hungary is relevant and important but it is not the main player,” Oettinger told Reuters.

The Nabucco pipeline is one of a several projects vying to import gas from Azerbaijan to Europe as an alternative to Russian supplies.

It was long considered the Commission’s favourite scheme, but analysts say the executive has shifted stance to become “project neutral”.

The Commission has welcomed the possibility of talks to merge rival projects and official documents and legislative proposals refer to the Southern Corridor, a general route for shipping central Asian gas into southern Europe, rather than Nabucco specifically.