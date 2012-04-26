FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Oettinger: Hungary important to Nabucco, not main player
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

EU's Oettinger: Hungary important to Nabucco, not main player

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Thursday that Hungary was an important player in the Nabucco gas pipeline plan, but not the main actor.

Hungary’s MOL, one of six Nabucco consortium members, said on Thursday it was ready to sell its stake in the gas pipeline consortium if necessary as it has serious concerns over the project. �

“Hungary is relevant and important but it is not the main player,” Oettinger told Reuters.

The Nabucco pipeline is one of a several projects vying to import gas from Azerbaijan to Europe as an alternative to Russian supplies.

It was long considered the Commission’s favourite scheme, but analysts say the executive has shifted stance to become “project neutral”.

The Commission has welcomed the possibility of talks to merge rival projects and official documents and legislative proposals refer to the Southern Corridor, a general route for shipping central Asian gas into southern Europe, rather than Nabucco specifically.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.