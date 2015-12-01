FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand, EU trade deal may take year or more for approval, NZ leader says
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 1, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

New Zealand, EU trade deal may take year or more for approval, NZ leader says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A free trade deal that New Zealand is negotiating with the European Union is likely to take at least a year to get approval from all the EU member states, New Zealand Prime Minister John Key said on Tuesday.

“The process is now that the European Commission will go through the mandating process - that’s likely to take all of 2016 and probably most of 2017 to get through the 28 member states, but we’re very hopeful for completion of the free trade agreement with Europe,” Key said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a visit to Berlin.

Key met European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in late October to discuss issues ranging from customs to animal health issues, to broaden trade ties.

Total trade in goods between the EU and New Zealand was 7.9 billion euros ($8.37 billion) in 2014, according to the European Commission. The EU is New Zealand’s third largest trading partner after Australia and China. Securing a deal with the EU would probably give Wellington more access to the bloc’s 500 million consumers.

$1 = 0.9434 euros Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.