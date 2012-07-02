FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU clears NLB capital hike, to probe revamp plan
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee
Rohingya exodus from Myanmar
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 2, 2012 / 9:54 AM / 5 years ago

EU clears NLB capital hike, to probe revamp plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators temporarily cleared a 383 million euro ($486 million) capital boost for NLB on Monday and will study a revamp plan for Slovenia’s largest bank to ensure it addresses the bank’s problems and does not give an unfair advantage.

Slovenian authorities plans to inject more capital into NLB (Nova Ljubljanska Banka) to meet EU solvency requirements after Belgian shareholder KBC decided not to subscribe to a new share issue.

The European Commission said the capital infusions complied with EU state aid rules.

“The Commission has therefore approved them for six months, to give NLB and Slovenia time to submit an updated restructuring plan, taking due account of this additional state support,” the EU executive said in a statement.

It also opened an in-depth investigation into NLB’s restructuring plan, which was submitted after the bank received regulatory clearance for its first capital increase.

The EU watchdog said it was concerned that the bank’s own contribution to the costs of restructuring may be insufficient. It also wants to verify that the plan contains sufficient safeguards to limit the distortions of competition due to the state aid. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.