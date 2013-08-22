FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission clears amended NordLB overhaul plan
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2013 / 10:03 AM / in 4 years

EU Commission clears amended NordLB overhaul plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bailed-out German bank NordLB will be allowed to pay coupons to hybrid investors on condition that it sells additional assets and accepts a longer acquisition ban, EU state aid regulators said on Thursday.

The decision means that the bank’s revised restructuring plan can now go ahead.

NordLB’s original overhaul approved by the European Commission in July last year included a dividend ban from 2012 to 2013 and a coupon ban. The public-sector bank, which received 3.3 billion euros of state aid, later amended the terms.

The Commission said the new agreement provided for “additional divestments and a prolongation of the acquisition ban by a year and a half, until end 2016”.

“In addition, Germany committed to reducing the balance sheet by an additional amount if the asset guarantee is activated by the bank.” (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John O‘Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.