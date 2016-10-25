FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
EU to investigate O2 CZ, T-Mobile CZ network sharing deal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 25, 2016 / 9:45 AM / in 10 months

EU to investigate O2 CZ, T-Mobile CZ network sharing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will investigate whether a network sharing deal between O2 CZ/CETIN and T-Mobile CZ curbs competition in the Czech Republic, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The two companies, which serve about three-quarters of the Czech market, started cooperating in 2011 and currently offer 2G to 4G.

The EU competition enforcer said it would investigate whether the network sharing slows down quality improvements in existing infrastructure or delays the deployment of new technologies such as 4G/LTE and future technologies as well as new services based on them.

O2 CZ/CETIN and Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile CZ may have to end their arrangement or modify it if found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.