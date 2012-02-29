FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU not facing oil shortage, no need to tap stocks
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
February 29, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 6 years

EU not facing oil shortage, no need to tap stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The EU is not facing a shortage of oil because of its upcoming ban on Iranian crude and its stockpiles of fuel will only be tapped if there is a “serious disruption,” an EU commission spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“EU stocks are to be used in case of a serious disruption,” the spokeswoman said. “We don’t have a situation of shortage. EU member states either stopped purchasing oil from Iran, others are reducing their purchases.”

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Keiron Henderson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.