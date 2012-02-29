EU not facing oil shortage, no need to tap stocks

BRUSSELS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The EU is not facing a shortage of oil because of its upcoming ban on Iranian crude and its stockpiles of fuel will only be tapped if there is a “serious disruption,” an EU commission spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“EU stocks are to be used in case of a serious disruption,” the spokeswoman said. “We don’t have a situation of shortage. EU member states either stopped purchasing oil from Iran, others are reducing their purchases.”