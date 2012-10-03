FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators okay OPAP exclusive betting rights
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 3, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

EU regulators okay OPAP exclusive betting rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Greek gambling monopoly OPAP secured EU regulatory approval on Wednesday for exclusive betting rights to 2030 and an exclusive licence to run video lottery terminals after agreeing to pay an adequate fee for the privileges.

The European Commission said the measures complied with EU state aid rules.

“Greece has cooperated fully with the Commission to ensure that OPAP will not benefit from any undue financial advantage through the prolongation of its exclusive rights and its license for video lottery terminals,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

“This allows for a timely privatisation of the gambling operator.”

OPAP, 34-percent by the Greek state, will pay an additional levy of up to 5 percent on gross revenues generated by the 35,000 video lottery terminals, the EU watchdog said.

Athens wants to sell a 33 percent stake in OPAP as part of a raft of disposals under the terms of its EU bailout. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.