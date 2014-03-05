FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU antitrust regulators fine 3 power exchanges 6.9 mln euros
March 5, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

EU antitrust regulators fine 3 power exchanges 6.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 5 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators fined three power exchanges a total 6.9 million euros ($9.48 million) on Wednesday for anti-competitive behaviour.

The European Commission imposed a 1 million euro penalty on Romanian power exchange operator OPCOM for blocking foreign traders from the local wholesale electricity market.

It also handed a 2.33 million euro fine to Norwegian spot power exchange Nord Pool Spot and a 3.65 million euro fine to Paris-based EPEX Spot for an agreement not to compete with each other.

$1 = 0.7277 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Thomas Escritt

