EU has sent Orange antitrust charges over Jazztel acquisition - sources
February 26, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

EU has sent Orange antitrust charges over Jazztel acquisition - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS/MADRID, Feb 26 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators have sent French telecoms group Orange a so-called statement of objections over its planned acquisition of Spanish peer Jazztel, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The European Commission, which opened an in-depth probe into the deal in December last year, was concerned the buy out would reduce competition for fixed Internet access and fixed-mobile multiple play offers in Spain and lead to price increases.

It is set to decide on the proposed takeover by April 30.

The three sources declined to provide details on the content of the document. Both Jazztel and Orange declined to comment. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Andres Gonzalez and Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

