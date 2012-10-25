FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European parliament rejects Mersch for ECB board
October 25, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG, France, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Parliament rejected the nomination of Luxembourg’s Yves Mersch to the European Central Bank’s executive board on Thursday on the grounds that insufficient effort had been made to find a viable woman for the post.

In a vote of the full parliament, members rejected Mersch’s candidacy by 325 votes to 300, with 49 abstentions, a parliamentary spokesman said.

Despite his rejection, the Luxembourg central banker is still expected to be appointed to the post since the decision ultimately rests with euro zone member states.

Parliament’s veto is a largely symbolic move to protest the lack of women in senior decision-making positions at the ECB. (Reporting By Claire Davenport, writing by John O‘Donnell)

