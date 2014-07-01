FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emboldened EU Parliament backs Schulz for second term
July 1, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Emboldened EU Parliament backs Schulz for second term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 1 (Reuters) - The European Parliament elected on Tuesday to keep Martin Schulz as its president for another two and half years, backing a combative social democrat who has fought for more power for the EU legislature.

Of 612 valid votes cast in Strasbourg, 409 were in favour of Schulz, said the parliament’s interim president, Gianni Pittella.

The extension of the German lawmaker’s term follows the parliament’s success in having its candidate, Jean-Claude Juncker, nominated as European Commission President and shows lawmakers’ determination to have a greater say in Europe.

“The Parliament is at the heart of European democracy,” said Schulz, a former bookstore manager from a small town near the German-Belgian border, after the vote. (Reporting by John O‘Donnell; editing by Robin Emmott)

