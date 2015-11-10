AB InBev, HSBC, Google, 8 others to testify at EU tax hearing

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 - Anheuser-Busch InBev, HSBC , Google and eight other companies will be quizzed by EU lawmakers next week on their European tax deals as part of a campaign to ensure multinationals pay their fair share of taxes.

While the European Parliament’s tax committee can only issue a non-binding recommendation at the end of November, the publicity generated by its actions will likely ramp up the pressure on companies seeking to minimise tax, and governments.

The European Commission has already ordered Luxembourg to recover up to 30 million euros ($32 million) in back taxes from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the Dutch a similar amount from U.S. coffee chain Starbucks as a result of illegal deals.

Amazon, already in the Commission’s crosshairs over its Luxembourg tax deal, Barclays, Coca-Cola Co, Facebook, Ikea, McDonald‘s, Philip Morris International and the Walt Disney Co will also attend the hearing, according to the committee’s website.

Wal-Mart Stores declined the invitation while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has yet to respond.

The committee was set up in February after a group of investigative journalists unveiled details of tax deals that helped hundreds of multinationals slash their tax bills to minimal amounts.