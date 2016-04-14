EU pensions regulator proposes common test for risks

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - The European Union’s pensions regulator has proposed an EU-wide test to check if retirement funds are robust enough at a time of low interest rates and people living longer.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) published an opinion on Thursday which recommends that pension funds conduct a common risk assessment to measure the impact of pre-defined stress scenarios.

It would replace a patchwork of approaches by national regulators to assessing balance sheets of pension funds.

The funds will then publish the outcome so that investors can compare results, EIOPA said.

This exercise would be in addition to EIOPA’s own stress test of pension funds that will be held every two years.

The EU decided against capital requirements for pension funds and instead, regulators have been looking at so-called holistic balance sheet assessments which consider all the risks that pension funds face.

“Relevant transparent disclosure will trigger a dialogue on the long-term sustainability of occupational pension promises and encourage timely adjustments,” EIOPA Chairman Gabriel Bernardino said in a statement.

“As such, our recommendations contribute to the protection of pension scheme members and beneficiaries and to a fair distribution of shortfalls between generations.”

The recommendations would have to be turned into EU law to have effect.

The European Parliament and EU member states are locked in talks on updating the bloc’s rules on occupational pensions, known as IORP II. Including the recommendations in the final text would be one way of implementing them. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)