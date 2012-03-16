FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-EU ministers agreed to approve free trade pact with Peru, Colombia
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 16, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-EU ministers agreed to approve free trade pact with Peru, Colombia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Makes Colombia spelling conform throughout)

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - EU ministers agreed on Friday to approve a free trade pact with Colombia and Peru, which has the potential to boost European car exports, as well as food and mineral exports from the South American countries.

“The agreement, initialled in March 2011, sets out to eliminate high tariffs, tackle technical barriers to trade, liberalise services markets... and open up public procurement markets,” the European Council, which represents member governments, said in a statement.

“It includes commitments on the enforcement of labour and environmental standards,” it said.

The text of an agreement must still be finalised and adopted before the free trade deal can take effect.

The EU has estimated an agreement to be worth half a billion euros in duties saved and could boost Colombia and Peru’s economies by close to 1 percent of GDP.

Free trade negotiations started between the EU and the four-country Andean Community in 2007, but Bolivia and Ecuador - the other two members - later pulled out of the talks. (Reporting by Sebastian Moffett; editing by Rex Merrifield)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.