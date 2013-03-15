FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU states undecided on pesticide ban to protect bees
March 15, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

EU states undecided on pesticide ban to protect bees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - European Union governments failed to reach a decision on Friday on whether to ban three widely-used pesticides linked to the decline of honeybees, the European Commission said.

“No qualified majority was reached, either in favour, or against the text,” the Commission said in a statement, adding it would now consider the next steps.

The ban was proposed by the European Commission in January, after the EU’s food safety watchdog EFSA said a class of pesticides known as neonicotinoids pose an acute risk to honeybee health.

Member states now have two months to find a compromise, otherwise the European Commission will be free to unilaterally ban the pesticides, which are chiefly produced by Switzerland’s Syngeta and Germany’s Bayer.

