FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators clear Peugeot 7 bln euro state guarantee
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2013 / 3:37 PM / 4 years ago

EU regulators clear Peugeot 7 bln euro state guarantee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - EU state aid regulators approved on Tuesday a 7-billion-euro ($9.28 billion) French loan guarantee for PSA Peugeot Citroen’s financing arm, provided the French car maker pays a higher price for the support.

The European Commission said PSA’s restructuring plan would help restore the company’s viability without giving it an unfair advantage.

“This is a balanced result which offers the PSA group the chance to make a new start on a sound basis,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7545 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Claire Davenport

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.