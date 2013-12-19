FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe reaches deal on common mobile phone battery charger
#Market News
December 19, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Europe reaches deal on common mobile phone battery charger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Law should take effect in around 2017

* Still needs final endorsement

BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mobile phone makers will have to provide a standard battery charger that can fit any device, including smart phones, under a provisional deal on a new EU law reached on Thursday.

Provided the outline agreement gets endorsement from the European Parliament and EU member states, it would be implemented in around 2017, EU officials said.

The draft law on radio equipment lays down harmonised rules for radio equipment, including cell phones and modems.

EU lawmakers also agreed on tougher market supervision and to ensure certain products have to be registered before they can be put on the market, in line with a database system already in existence in the United States.

Once finalised, member states will have two years to transpose the regulation into their national law and manufacturers - including Apple Inc and Samsung - will be given an additional year to comply.

A full session of the European Parliament is expected to sign off the law in March, meaning that a standard battery charger should be available some time in 2017.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
