EU regulators drop marine insurance antitrust probe
August 1, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

EU regulators drop marine insurance antitrust probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators dropped a two-year investigation into several key business elements of marine insurance on Wednesday after failing to find conclusive proof of anti-competitive practices.

The European Commission opened an investigation in August 2010, focusing on certain provisions in claim-sharing and joint reinsurance agreements by P&I Clubs, which provide protection and indemnity insurance to their member shipowners.

The EU watchdog had been concerned that the deals might restrict competition between the clubs, and blocked commercial insurers from entering the relevant markets.

“The market investigation was not sufficiently conclusive to confirm the Commission’s initial concerns,” the EU executive said in a statement.

Such deals had been exempt from EU antitrust rules prior to February 2009. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
