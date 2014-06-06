FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to test imports of live pigs from North America for deadly pig virus
June 6, 2014

EU to test imports of live pigs from North America for deadly pig virus

BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - European Union member states on Friday agreed to temporary testing of live pig imports from United States and Canada for Porcine Epidemic Diarrhoea, the European Commission said.

The decision taken by a committee of experts representing member states follows an outbreak of the virus that has killed millions of piglets in the United States.

The new measures follow import requirements agreed last month on pig blood products that may be used for feeding piglets. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian Croft)

