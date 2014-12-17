FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NSG's Pilkington loses challenge to 357 mln euro EU cartel fine
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 17, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

NSG's Pilkington loses challenge to 357 mln euro EU cartel fine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Glass producer Pilkington, a unit of Japan’s Nippon Sheet Glass Co (NSG), lost its challenge on Wednesday to a 357 million euro ($445 million) cartel fine after a top EU court said regulators had come up with the correct sanction.

Pilkington, Saint-Gobain and two other companies were hit with a 1.35 billion euro fine by the European Commission in 2008 for fixing prices and sharing markets over a five-year period starting from 1998.

British-based Pilkington, acquired by NSG in 2006, challenged the ruling at the Luxembourg-based General Court of the European Union, asking judges to annul the finding and to cut the fine.

Judges at Europe’s second-highest court were not convinced by its arguments.

“The Commission did not overstate Pilkington’s participation in the cartel and correctly applied EU law in converting that undertaking’s turnover (denominated in pounds sterling) into euros,” the court said.

“The fine appears proportionate and adequate.”

Companies can appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union, Europe’s top tribunal, but only on points of law.

$1 = 0.8027 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.