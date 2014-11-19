EU states set for plastic bag curbs after clash with Juncker team

* Diplomats predict positive vote on Friday

* Talks have been soured by British, Italian row

By Barbara Lewis

BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - European Union governments are expected to approve a law on Friday to halve the number of plastic grocery bags used across the bloc after a process that has led to an early clash between the new EU executive and member states.

The European Commission, which proposes legislation, questioned the outcome of a deal between the bloc’s 28 states and the European Parliament that added mandatory steps to cut bag use, strengthening more flexible measures originally drafted by the Commission.

After governments and the EU legislature reached agreement on Monday, the Commission said the text did not meet its standards for “smart regulation” and insisted on Friday’s vote among member states to finalise the process.

In its first month in office, the Commission headed by Jean-Claude Juncker, has said it will cut bureaucracy and EU interference in national affairs to try to restore support for the EU following a surge in support for Eurosceptic political parties.

On Wednesday, Juncker’s deputy Frans Timmermans sounded conciliatory, saying the executive supported efforts to cut plastic bag use that has created a “plastic soup” in the world’s seas. But he warned governments that they would have to enforce the new law.

The compromise text lets EU members choose between setting a target of cutting bag use to no more than 90 thin, single-use plastic bags per person per year by 2019 - less than half the current rate across the bloc - or forcing consumers to pay for bags through a charge or taxation.

Charging has proved effective. Denmark has cut the number of thin plastic bags used to an estimated 4 bags per person per year, the lowest in the EU, according to Commission figures. That compares with 466 per person in Poland, Portugal and Slovakia.

Despite a dispute among member states about the types of bag eligible to be marketed as biodegradable, the 28 now seem ready to back the legislation after their deal with parliament, diplomats said.

Britain had resisted attempts to exclude a type of plastic bag technology known as oxo-biodegradable, marketed by British-based firm Symphony. Many environmental campaigners favour another product, made in Italy, whose government holds the rotating chair of EU states’ council.

Monday’s compromise proposed that the Commission should research the merits of the technologies, but rejected a ban on oxo-biodegradable plastic, as some politicians had demanded. (Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Julia Fioretti. Editing by Jane Merriman)