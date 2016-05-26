FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU takes Poland to Court of Justice over banks, biofuels laws
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

EU takes Poland to Court of Justice over banks, biofuels laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission referred Poland to the EU Court of Justice on Thursday for having failed to apply new rules on bank deposit guarantee schemes aimed at strengthening savers protection against lenders’ failures.

The EU executive, which is in charge of monitoring the application of EU rules, said Poland had not yet concluded the legislative process to apply the new rules, breaching the deadline of July 2015 to transpose an EU directive into national law.

The disciplinary procedure may eventually lead to fines for Poland, the Commission warned.

In a separate decision announced on Thursday, the Commission also brought Poland to the Court of Justice also for applying illegal restrictions to the import of some biofuels and raw materials for biofuel. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.