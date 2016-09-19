FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Poland says was prepared for negative EU decision on retail tax
September 19, 2016 / 10:32 AM / a year ago

Poland says was prepared for negative EU decision on retail tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Poland has been prepared for European Commission's negative decision on the country's new tax on retailers and has prepared a plan to address it that will be presented on Tuesday, the Polish finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The finance ministry has taken into account a positive scenario, that is the Commission ending its inquiry, as well as a negative scenario. That is why the ministry has prepared a plan to address the second scenario," the ministry said.

The European Commission opened an in-depth investigation on Monday into a new Polish progressive tax on the retail sector and ordered its suspension until the investigation is concluded. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

