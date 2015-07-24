EU opens in-depth study of Portugal's Banif restructuring

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday that it had opened an in-depth investigation into Portuguese state aid for Banco Internacional do Funchal S.A (Banif).

The Commission said in a statement it had temporarily approved state support of 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) in January 2013.

“A final decision on the compatibility of the support measures requires the Portuguese authorities to propose and the Commission to approve adequate restructuring measures for Banif,” it said.

The Commission said it had concerns whether the measures met the requirements under EU rules, which aim to restore the long-term viability of the bank and ensure that the use of taxpayer money is limited to the minimum necessary. ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)