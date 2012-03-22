EU punishes Portugal for telecoms shortcomings

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission asked the EU’s highest court on Thursday to impose fines of 45,000 euros ($60,000) a day on Portugal for failing to follow EU rules on telecoms services, increasing pressure on Lisbon at a time of economic turmoil.

The Commission, the EU’s executive, warned Portugal in April last year about its failure to apply rules which demand that all EU member states use the most efficient and open means possible of providing basic telecoms services to their citizens.

In practice, the EU’s universal services directive means no company can be excluded from seeking to become a designated service provider in another EU member state.

Portugal has granted a concession to the former state monopoly, Portugal Telecom, to provide universal services until 2025, effectively shutting competitors out of the market.

“Despite a 2010 ruling by the EU Court of Justice, Portugal has still not designated its universal service provider(s) in line with EU law,” the Commission said in a statement, referring to the EU’s highest court.

“Today’s decision to refer Portugal back to the court, with a view to imposing financial penalties, follows a previous warning from the Commission in April 2011.”

The Commission has proposed a lump sum fine of 38,984 euros a day, plus a further fee of 7,571 euros a day until the obligations are fulfilled. There was no immediate comment from Portuguese authorities.

While the proposed fines are unlikely to cause significant financial damage, the move increases political pressure on Lisbon at a time when record unemployment and the worst recession in decades have left the country reeling.

The downturn caused by the euro zone debt crisis has pushed unemployment above 14 percent and the centre-right government now expects the economy to contract by 3.3 percent this year. Portugal’s deficit tripled in the first two months of 2012.

The worsening outlook has lead many economists to suggest Portugal may need to ask for additional emergency funding from the EU and IMF, and that officials’ attempts to differentiate Portugal from hugely troubled Greece are flawed.

In response to the austerity measures and labour reforms imposed as a condition of a 78 billion euro EU-IMF bailout, Portuguese workers conducted a series of strikes across the country’s transport network on Wednesday. (Reporting by Daniel Rolle in Brussels and Axel Bugge in Lisbon, writing by Daniel Rolle, editing by Luke Baker)