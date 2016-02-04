FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU forecasts for Portugal do not reflect latest talks with Lisbon- Moscovici
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

EU forecasts for Portugal do not reflect latest talks with Lisbon- Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - European Commission forecasts for Portugal are based on a draft budget submitted by Lisbon on January 22 and do not reflect the latest discussions with the Portuguese government on changes, Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

Under power granted during the sovereign debt crisis, the Commission has to check draft euro zone budget plans if they are in line with EU laws.

Portugal sent in a draft that fell well short of its obligations under EU rules and the Commission gave it until Friday to agree on changes that would make it compliant.

Portugal was supposed to cuts its headline deficit to 2.5 percent already last year, but instead ended up with a 4.2 percent gap.

Without policy changes, it will not bring its deficit below 3 percent this year either and its structural deficit is rising sharply, rather than falling as it should, Commission forecasts showed on Thursday. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.