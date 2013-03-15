Portugal to get extra year for deficit reduction -EU's Rehn

BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose to give Portugal one extra year, until 2015, to reduce the country’s budget deficit below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.

The Commission’s proposal will have to be approved by EU finance ministers - the Ecofin Council.

“The weaker-than-expected growth prospects mean there is a strong case for a further extension in the fiscal adjustment path for Portugal, while continuing to improve the structural balance at a steady pace,” Rehn said in a statement on Friday.

“The Commission will propose to the Council an extension to 2015 of the deadline for the correction of Portugal’s excessive deficit, to give more breathing space to continue with the implementation of the reform agenda,” Rehn said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)