FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Troika confirms Portugal given more time to meet budget goals
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

Troika confirms Portugal given more time to meet budget goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Portugal has been given longer to meet budget goals set out under the terms of its international rescue programme, the troika representing international lenders confirmed on Tuesday.

The troika of inspectors from the European Commission, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund said that Portugal’s deficit target for 2012 had been revised to 5 percent of gross domestic product and 4.5 percent for 2013.

It said the country’s economic growth would turn positive only in the second quarter of 2013, and that the economy was expected to shrink by 1 percent that year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.