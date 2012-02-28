FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal to return to growth in 2013 - EU's Rehn
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

Portugal to return to growth in 2013 - EU's Rehn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Portugal’s depressed economy is likely to grow again in 2013, the EU’s top economic official said on Tuesday, as the indebted country passed the third review of its 78-billion euro bailout programme by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

“Most of the adjustment is expected for 2011 and 2012, and the economy should start expanding again from next year,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said in a statement, referring to Portugal’s reform efforts.

The economy is set to contract 3.3 percent this year, the Portuguese government forecasts, the deepest contraction since the 1970s. (Reporting by Luke Baker and Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.