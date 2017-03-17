FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 5 months ago

EU re-issues 776 mln euro fine for air cargo cartel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday that it had re-adopted its decision to fine 11 airlines for their part in a cartel to fix air cargo prices after an EU court had annulled its initial finding due to a procedural error.

The total fine comes to 776 million euros ($835.5 million), with all of the fines at the same level except for the amount due from Martinair - cut to 15.4 million euros from the 29.5 million euro amount set in 2010. ($1 = 0.9288 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

