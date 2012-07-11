FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2012 / 10:02 AM / 5 years ago

EU regulators clears 152 mln aid for German shipbuilder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - German shipbuilder P+S Werften secured EU regulatory approval on Wednesday for a German state guarantee for 152.4-million-euro ($186.8 million) rescue loan, but will need to present an overhaul plan to ensure its viability.

The European Commission said it had temporarily authorised the rescue aid to allow P+S Werften to pay off creditors and maintain production.

The EU competition watchdog said German authorities have up to six months to submit a restructuring plan for the shipbuilder.

P+S Werften, created in 2010 through the merger of German shipbuilding companies Volkswerft Stralsund GmbH and Peene Werft GmbH, operates two shipyards in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and employs about 1,800 employees.

Shipping companies have been hit by the global economic turmoil and tighter bank financing. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
