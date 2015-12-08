FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU antitrust regulators accuse Qualcomm of hindering rivals
December 8, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

EU antitrust regulators accuse Qualcomm of hindering rivals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators charged U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on Tuesday of using anti-competitive practices to block rivals.

The accusations by the European Commission set out in a charge sheet known as a statement of objections followed a formal investigation begun in July.

“The Commission informed Qualcomm of its preliminary conclusions that the company may have illegally paid a major customer for exclusively using its chipsets and sold chipsets below cost with the aim of forcing a competitor out of the market,” the EU executive said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

