Philips, Samsung among consumer electronics firms in EU raid

AMSTERDAM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Philips and Samsung Electronics said on Friday they were among the companies visited by European Commission officers this week on suspicion of breaking competition rules, and that they were cooperating with the inspectors.

The European Commission said on Thursday its officers had raided several companies involved in making and selling consumer electronics and small domestic appliances, as it was concerned the firms had worked together to limit the sale of some goods online to drive up their prices.

It did not give details of the name or location of the companies inspected by its officers on December 3. (Reporting by Sara Webb and Foo Yun Chee; editing by Patrick Graham)