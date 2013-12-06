FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philips, Samsung among consumer electronics firms in EU raid
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 6, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Philips, Samsung among consumer electronics firms in EU raid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Philips and Samsung Electronics said on Friday they were among the companies visited by European Commission officers this week on suspicion of breaking competition rules, and that they were cooperating with the inspectors.

The European Commission said on Thursday its officers had raided several companies involved in making and selling consumer electronics and small domestic appliances, as it was concerned the firms had worked together to limit the sale of some goods online to drive up their prices.

It did not give details of the name or location of the companies inspected by its officers on December 3. (Reporting by Sara Webb and Foo Yun Chee; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.