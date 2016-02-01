Ratings agencies could still be better supervised says EU auditor

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ratings agencies in the European Union, which came under fire during the financial crisis for the verdicts they gave on sub-prime debt, still need to be better supervised, the bloc’s auditor said on Monday.

The European Court of Auditors said that the European Securities and Markets Authority’s supervision of the agencies since 2011 was well established, but not fully effective.

“Credit ratings are important for investors and participants in the equity and bond markets, in some cases even replacing investors’ due diligence,” said Baudilio Tome Muguruza, the Court member who wrote the 70-page report.

“But there is still room for improvement in the supervision of credit ratings agencies in the EU,” Muguruza added.

Cumbersome registration rules and central bank hurdles are making it harder for smaller credit ratings agencies to compete with the “Big Three” in the EU, the report concluded.

Ratings agencies came under the gun during the 2007-09 financial crisis when they gave high ratings to securitised debt linked to poorly performing home loans in the United States.

This debt became impossible to trade, contributing to a global markets meltdown and prompting the EU to pass three sets of laws to regulate ratings agencies and boost competition in a sector dominated by Moody‘s, Fitch and Standard & Poor‘s.

The report said the “Eurosystem” -- the combination of European Central Bank and central banks in euro zone countries -- only accept ratings issued by four of the 23 agencies authorised by ESMA.

This creates a two-tier market structure and puts small agencies in an unfavourable situation, the Court said.

Although ESMA has laid down good foundations for its supervision approach, its rules and guidelines are not complete.

Documentation and internal monitoring tools are “rather rudimentary”, and it was not always possible to trace the ongoing supervisory work performed, or the analysis and conclusions derived from it, the report said.

ESMA said it accepted some of the criticisms and recommendations, but that it had no authority over how the Eurosystem operates.

It said it continuously seeks to enhance its practices, such as by looking at those of other supervisors.

The ECB said its Eurosystem Credit Assessment Framework (ECAF) is open to additional rating agencies if they request acceptance and comply with minimum requirements. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)