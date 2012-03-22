FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU watchdog tells ratings agencies to make changes
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 6 years

EU watchdog tells ratings agencies to make changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog said its examination of the “Big Three” ratings agencies found several shortcomings including a lack of adequate transparency and set out areas for improvement.

“The European Securities and Markets Authority has not determined whether any of the observations in the report constitute a breach of the Credit Rating Agency Regulation,” ESMA said in a statement.

“ESMA will follow-up on the observations through risk mitigation plans for each individual CRA in the first half of 2012,” it added.

The Paris-based watchdog, which became the main supervisor for ratings agencies in the EU last year, examined the “Big Three” agencies: Standard & Poor‘s, Moody’s and Fitch.

ESMA listed several areas for improvement, including transparency of rating methodologies, disclosure of ratings; and recording of core internal processes and decisions.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.