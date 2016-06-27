FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Yellen pulls out of ECB gathering in Portugal
June 27, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Fed's Yellen pulls out of ECB gathering in Portugal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINTRA, June 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is no longer due to speak at a global central bank summit starting on Monday, the second high-profile defection after the Bank of England’s governor pulled out following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

An updated version of the programme of the event, organised by the European Central Bank, showed on Monday that a panel with Yellen, ECB President Mario Draghi and BoE Governor Mark Carney had been taken out. Carney had cancelled his attendance over the weekend.

The ECB’s Forum on Central Banking takes place every year in Sintra, Portugal. (Reporting By Balazs Korany and Francesco Canepa, editing by Larry King)

