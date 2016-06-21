EU needs to consolidate before deeper integration - Dijsselbloem

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - The European Union should prioritise getting its house in order over deeper integration, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said on Tuesday.

"Let's not build further extensions to the European house while it is so unstable," Dijsselbloem told an economic conference in Berlin. "Let's fix what we have."

He said it was important for the EU to strengthen projects it has already started and to ensure prosperity and security.

"We have to make the EU work, which doesn't mean we need a full political union," he added. "It means we need to strengthen what we have."