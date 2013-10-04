FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU executive clears Refresco's purchase of Pride Foods
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 4, 2013 / 12:22 PM / in 4 years

EU executive clears Refresco's purchase of Pride Foods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved Dutch drinks maker Refresco’s takeover of British fruit juice bottler Pride Foods, the EU executive said on Friday, on the condition Refresco sells some of Pride Foods’ German plants.

“The proposed transaction, as originally notified, would have eliminated an important competitor from the market of private label bottlers for supermarkets in France, Germany and Belgium,” the European Commission said in a statement.

“The commitments offered by Refresco address these concerns,” the Commission added.

Pride Foods operates under the name Gerber Emig and announced its deal with Refresco in April, seeking to create a pan-European bottler of soft drinks and fruit juices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.