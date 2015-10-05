FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU states might get case-by-case budget relief on refugee crisis costs -EU officials
October 5, 2015 / 4:34 PM / 2 years ago

EU states might get case-by-case budget relief on refugee crisis costs -EU officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - European Union countries might be allowed to exclude costs of the refugee crisis from budget deficit calculations on a case-by-case basis, EU officials said, as Austria pushed for its spending on refugees to be exempt.

Euro zone countries are obliged by EU laws to bring their budget close to balance or into surplus in structural terms, which exclude one-off items and revenue and spending fluctuations caused by the business cycle.

Reporting By Phil Blenkinsop and Jan Strupczewski, writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by John Stonestreet

