EU lawmaker proposes curb on multiple share orders

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Traders who bombard stock markets with too many unfilled orders which can lead to market prices being abused should be punished with extra fees, a senior European Union lawmaker said on Wednesday.

Arlene McCarthy, a British centre-left member of the European Parliament, said all operators of trading venues should be forced to rein in traders who post multiple orders with no intention of filling them.

The aim is to stop “quote stuffing” and other abusive practices whereby a trader bombards the market with orders that are quickly cancelled. Such practices can shift market prices in a certain direction which is then quickly exploited with “real” orders.

Platforms would be required to slap extra fees on traders who have a ratio of orders to actual transactions of more than 250:1, McCarthy says in her report on a draft reform of EU market abuse rules.

McCarthy’s proposal carries clout as regulators are pushing in the same direction and she is responsible for steering the measure through the parliament and negotiating a final text with EU states.

The practice of bombarding markets with orders is favoured by computerised or algorithmic trading, in particular a subset known as high-frequency trading (HFT).

She said HFT does not introduce new market abuse practices but does allow them to be executed on a wider scale and in a way that is more difficult for supervisors to detect.

“More investigation is clearly needed to assess the impact of HFT on market abuse,” McCarthy says in her report made available to the media.

Her report calls on the European Securities and Markets Authority to study HFT further. The industry says HFT provides liquidity to help bring down the cost of trading and ensure better prices for investors.

Some exchanges like Deutsche Boerse are already introducing thresholds which trigger higher fees in anticipation of tougher regulation.