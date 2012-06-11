EU's Rehn: no new fiscal demands on Spain in return for aid

STRASBOURG, France, June 11 (Reuters) - Spain will not have to meet additional fiscal targets or implement new structural reforms in return for receiving financial aid, the EU’s economic and monetary affairs commissioner said on Monday.

“Policy conditionality will focus on the financial and banking sector,” Olli Rehn told lawmakers at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, referring to Spain.

“There will be no new conditions on fiscal policy and structural reforms because these issues are dealt with under the reinforced economic governance and there, the normal policy conditionality applies,” he said.

Rehn also called for the possibility of direct recapitalisation of banks by the euro zone’s permanent rescue scheme, the European Stability Mechanism. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Robin Emmott)